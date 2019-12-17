Clear
Local hospital receives national recognition

Posted: Dec 17, 2019 10:17 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local hospital is getting national recognition for the third year in a row.

Terre Haute Regional Hospital received the 2019 Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award.

It specifically went to the doctors and staff of the Paul Siebenmorgen Cancer Center.

The award is given to those who reach the 95th percentile for patient experience scores.

Patients of the facility say they're proud of their doctors.

Regional is one of three hospitals in the state to receive this award.

