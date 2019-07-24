Local hospital receives a tool to help families of still-born babies

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local hospital has a new way to help families of stillborn babies.

The Sullivan County Community Hospital received a Cuddle Cot.

The Cuddle Cot pad goes in a crib or bassinet.

It keeps the baby's body cool, giving the family more time to spend with the baby.

Families devastated by losing a baby at birth say this device can make all of the difference.

"This gives families options and hope of healing. It helps support the hospital staff as they support the families. So, it's just a precious, precious gift of time...it is really something that is very much needed," Autumn Allor, a mom who donated to the cause said.

A group called 'He Knows Your Name' helped with the donation.

