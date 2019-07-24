Clear

Local hospital receives a tool to help families of still-born babies

A local hospital has a new way to help families of stillborn babies.

Posted: Jul 24, 2019 2:55 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local hospital has a new way to help families of stillborn babies.

The Sullivan County Community Hospital received a Cuddle Cot.

The Cuddle Cot pad goes in a crib or bassinet.

It keeps the baby's body cool, giving the family more time to spend with the baby.

Families devastated by losing a baby at birth say this device can make all of the difference.

"This gives families options and hope of healing. It helps support the hospital staff as they support the families. So, it's just a precious, precious gift of time...it is really something that is very much needed," Autumn Allor, a mom who donated to the cause said.

A group called 'He Knows Your Name' helped with the donation.

To learn about donating, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 81°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 81°
Casey
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 81°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 81°
Sunny, with mild temperatures ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fraternity men to cycle across the country for a good cause

Image

7.24 AM Wx

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Local restaurant to host benefit for Humane Society

Image

It's Christmas in July at the drive-in theater

Image

Group makes stop at Happiness Bag in Terre Haute during their cross-country trip

Image

"...none of our computers would work." Prosecutor's office struggles with malware attack as judge de

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

ISU Hoops

Image

Nine Wabash Valley schools to take part in Friday Football Food Drive

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather