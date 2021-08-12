"When do we need to close our doors..."Local hospital reaches capacity as COVID-19 cases increase

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - COVID-19 cases have been spiking in just the last few weeks in Crawford County. On average 20% of new cases are being hospitalized. That has meant Crawford Memorial Hospital has become full.

Lynn Auck with Crawford Memorial Hospital explains, "What goes through my head is, how can I minimize the damage coming forth. When do we need to close our doors, what resources do we have, do we need to ask around to see if we have enough Remdesivir?"

Auck is a hospitalist nurse practitioner. It's her job to handle the patient load at Crawford Memorial Hospital. Lately, that hasn't been an easy task.

Auck explains, "We are calling up to 15 to 20 area hospitals, getting the situation on what beds do you have available. What are the waitlists."

Earlier this week 18 patients were admitted to critical care. Half of those admissions were COVID-19 patients. As beds fill up Auck looks to other hospitals for open beds.

Auck says, "You're also trying to stabilize the patient that is not moving in the right direction and reassuring family and the patient. You're calling places that are already stretched."

Recently Auck called hospitals as far away as St. Louis and Indianapolis to find a bed for a non-COVID-19 patient. All of those hospitals were full.

Auck says, "I went down to the er and talked to the er doctor and asked if he had any other options because that's how desperate I was at 11:00 at night."

But the problem isn't just at Crawford Memorial Hospital.

Auck explains, "One of the hospitals I contacted actually said 'wow, things must be really bad. We are getting calls from Tennessee and Missouri."

Auck says it's more important than ever to get vaccinated. She also says it's important to get your information from trusted sources.

Auck says, "Reaching out to those credible resources in your community. Your health care provider, your health department. If you have any questions or fears we are all happy to answer those honestly."

To register for the vaccine in Crawford County: Click here