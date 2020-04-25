VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A local hospital has created a new service to better serve you during this pandemic.
Good Samaritan's "Samaritan Center" has launched an emotional wellness helpline.
It's for individuals who may need to talk to someone about stress, anxiety, depression, or any other mental health issues they may be facing.
The helpline is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
That number is 812-886-6590.
Related Content
- Local hospital offers emotional wellness hotline
- The Samaritan Center sets up emotional wellness hotline
- Homework Hotline receives $2.85 million grant
- Grill Us hotline returns for 6th year
- New three digit hotline could save lives
- Students called a suicide hotline listed on their ID cards. It was sex hotline instead.
- Local team scores well in national competition
- Ivy Tech hosts wellness fair; offering screenings and educational opportunities
- Crime Stoppers: Nathan Wells
- Indiana to consider creating a government corruption hotline
Scroll for more content...