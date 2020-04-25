Local hospital offers emotional wellness hotline

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A local hospital has created a new service to better serve you during this pandemic.

Good Samaritan's "Samaritan Center" has launched an emotional wellness helpline.

It's for individuals who may need to talk to someone about stress, anxiety, depression, or any other mental health issues they may be facing.

The helpline is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

That number is 812-886-6590.