Union hospital is ready to serve you, whether you have COVID-19 or not

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local hospital is reporting an increase in calls from people worried about coronavirus cases and hospital safety.

They say Union Hospital is prepared to treat you COVID-19 or not.

They want to assure the public it is safe and important to get medical treatment during this time.

They say they are taking precautions to keep you and your family safe.

The Director of Quality and Infection Control says Union is not experiencing above-normal deaths related to COVID-19 at this time.

Union doctors and health experts are still urging you to do your part to stop the spread of the virus.