TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Union Hospital in Terre Haute took part in a special tree lighting ceremony on Monday.
It's all for two very good causes.
Officials decorated the Military Star Tree.
The stars on the tree represent different branches of the armed forces.
Officials say its one way to pay their respects to veterans and active service members.
The Military Star Tree also has another purpose.
For just $5 you can buy a star in honor of a veteran. That money will be for the hospital's Chaplain's Office Fund.
It provides support for patients and their families.
Related Content
- Local hospital holds tree lighting ceremony that will help support members of armed forces
- Regional decks the hospital halls with tree lighting ceremony
- Local law firm holds memorial ceremony
- Santa joins in for tree lighting ceremony at 12 Points neighborhood
- Brazil housing center holds Pearl Harbor ceremony
- Clay County holds flag raising ceremony
- Local hospitals join forces to promote Infant safe sleep awareness
- Local church holds 5k
- Brick placement ceremony honors local veterans
- American Legion in Rosedale holds flag retirement ceremony
Scroll for more content...