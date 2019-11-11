Local hospital holds tree lighting ceremony that will help support members of armed forces

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Union Hospital in Terre Haute took part in a special tree lighting ceremony on Monday.

It's all for two very good causes.

Officials decorated the Military Star Tree.

The stars on the tree represent different branches of the armed forces.

Officials say its one way to pay their respects to veterans and active service members.

The Military Star Tree also has another purpose.

For just $5 you can buy a star in honor of a veteran. That money will be for the hospital's Chaplain's Office Fund.

It provides support for patients and their families.