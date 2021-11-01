Local hospital gets over a half a million dollars to expand telehealth

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Carle Richland Memorial Hospital is receiving a grant worth $544,000. Funding comes from the United States Department of Agriculture's Distance Learning and Telemedicine program.

This money will allow the hospital to completely hook up its ER and ICU with the telehealth program. Thirty additional rooms will be wired up. Each room will have its own connection for telehealth.

Right now many folks coming to the rural hospital have to go out of town for specialists. This could mean a few hours on the road or even a helicopter flight. But the telehealth system takes that trip away. Patients will be able to speak with specialists with Carle Foundation Hospital located in Champaign.

Hospital president Gina Thomas explains, "This is so good for our community. In rural care often times people have trouble finding transportation to a larger facility. This will allow those specialty providers to take care of the patients right here in their home community."