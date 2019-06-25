Local hospital gains a new critical incident response team

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes has added a new resource to help in a mass casualty incident.
Gaining Resilience in Trauma, or GRIT, is the hospital's new critical incident response team.
It would be used in times of a crisis event.
The critical incident stress management team would be used as psychological first aid.
People impacted by the trauma would be able to talk about their experience.
The team is made up of more than 25 members.
Those members received training back in November 2017.
