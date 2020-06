PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - An expansion of services at a local hospital caters directly to women.

Horizon Health in Paris, Illinois is adding several opportunities. They include 3-D mammography, advanced technology to perform breast biopsies, and new physical therapy that zeros in on a woman's pelvis.

The president and CEO of the hospital says they want women confident they are getting the best services possible.

