Local Hoosiers are taking initiative to help the environment

SULLIVAN, IND. (WTHI) -- Two local companies are working together to establish a new renewable energy site near the Merom Generating Station in Sullivan, Indiana. The main focus of this new project is to provide a greener future for local Hoosiers.

Over the next several years, more local residents will have access to renewable energy sources. As of Monday, Hallador Energy and Hoosier Energy announced they will be working together to develop 1,000 megawatts of renewable power. The goal is to bring new electric generation resources to the area.

"When you are using renewable energy, it is helping reduce our carbon footprint," Curt Durnil, the Communications Coordinator at Hoosier Energy, said. "That's very, very important, and that's what we are striving for."

Durnil says there are multiple parts to the plan for it to be successful.

"The plan calls for approximately 200 megawatts of solar energy and battery renewable power," he said. "That's going to be available to Hoosiers through the power purchase agreement sometime in 2025."

Going forward, Hallador Energy will be seeking other customers to develop the remaining generation capacity at the new site. Additionally, Durnil says the overall plan is community-oriented and is aimed to help local Hoosiers transition to a greener future.

"As we move forward to this greener future, it's very exciting," he said. "It's not just talking about it; we are doing it!"

This new development will not only help Hoosiers today, but Durnil says he hopes we will see an impact for generations to come.

"What environment are we leaving for our children?" He said. "We can we look back and say, what did we do to make sure they have somewhere clean to live."