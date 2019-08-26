Local homicide case makes national headlines

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI)-- A local homicide case is getting some national attention.

People Magazine has picked up on the story of Kaylyn Whitaker.

The 20-year-old was killed in Martinsville, Ill. on Halloween in 2014.

Whitaker's mother Leslie Roberts told News 10 she wants her daughter's story to make an impact.

"We've lost with our Kaylyn isn't measurable, it's a nightmare and you have to wake up every day to the same nightmare every single day," said Whitaker.

On Monday, her mother Leslie Roberts attended a pre-trial hearing for Connor Scott, the man who confessed to killing Whitaker.

"It's respect for Kaylyn. It is such a great honor for our story and Kaylyn's story to be publicized," said Roberts.

The story will tell the couple's love story and how Scott became a controlling and possessive person over Kaylyn.

Roberts said her daughter's story needs to be told.

"Kaylyn lived her life as the movie sleeping with the enemy. And, of course, that broke my heart. She wasn't able to get out of this relationship," said Roberts.

Roberts wants her daughter's story to be a beacon of light to others who may be living in similar situations.

"It's always going to hurt cause we don't have Kaylyn anymore. maybe other people might be able to see the signs of abuse being a victim of this type of relationship," said Roberts.

The pre-trial sentencing is set for Sep. 30th.

Roberts told me once Scott is sentenced, the family will finally have a sense of peace.

Scott is currently is being held in the Clark County jail.

The People Magazine article will be released by the end of this week.