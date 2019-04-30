Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch - Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts

Local homeschooled students take to the stage for Seussical the Musical, Jr.

Many of Dr. Seuss's famous characters are coming to life thanks to a group of local children.

Posted: Apr. 30, 2019 6:32 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many of Dr. Seuss's famous characters are coming to life thanks to a group of local children.

Home Schoolers for Advancement of Theatric Art is a local non-profit.

We caught up with the group on Tuesday at a local church.

That's where homeschooled students were in the middle of rehearsal for Seussical the Musical, Jr.

The play features the Cat i the Hat and Horton the Elephant.

Organizers say the play is a way to create more opportunities for homeschooled students.

The play will take place on May 10th, 11th, and 12th at 3:00 p.m. at the Maple Avenue United Methodist Church.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Rain & Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin and Deming Elementary

Image

Local homeschooled students take to the stage for Seussical the Musical, Jr.

Image

Terre Haute street closed for sewer repairs

Image

Tracking storms in the Wabash Valley

Image

Fixing the problems at Eastern Greene

Image

Girl Scout leaders visit Terre Haute

Image

Public election test in Terre Haute

Image

ISU says it will continue the search for new police chief later this year

Image

County leaders set to update federal judge on jail progress

Image

How is all of this rain impacting farmers?

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police investigating attempted child abduction

${article.thumbnail.title}

Demand grows for marijuana cultivation courses in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana lawmakers back payments to those wrongly convicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Animal cruelty penalties measure heads to Holcomb's desk

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pentagon, DHS considering designating fentanyl a WMD, memo says