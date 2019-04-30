Local homeschooled students take to the stage for Seussical the Musical, Jr.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many of Dr. Seuss's famous characters are coming to life thanks to a group of local children.

Home Schoolers for Advancement of Theatric Art is a local non-profit.

We caught up with the group on Tuesday at a local church.

That's where homeschooled students were in the middle of rehearsal for Seussical the Musical, Jr.

The play features the Cat i the Hat and Horton the Elephant.

Organizers say the play is a way to create more opportunities for homeschooled students.

The play will take place on May 10th, 11th, and 12th at 3:00 p.m. at the Maple Avenue United Methodist Church.