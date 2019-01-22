Local homeless shelters seeing an influx of need with bitter cold temperatures

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- With temperatures dropping into the single digits, local homeless shelters say the demand is increasing. Individuals and families with children are looking for some warmth from the frigid cold weather.

The Lighthouse Mission Inc. in Terre Haute is one that is providing those a place to sleep. With extremely cold weather, they say they are stocking up.

Timothy Fagg, Chief Executive Officer of the Lighthouse Mission, says they're serving about 325 meals a day.

65 men, women and children are currently on the property. The mission has 125 beds total. In past winters, Fagg says they've been overcapacity.

"I'd rather they be inside where it's warm, rather than outside where it's freezing cold," Fagg said,

But, even with a possible overflow, the mission says they will not turn people away, especially in these conditions.

"We'll give them a place to stay, even if it's just for a short period of time," Fagg said.

