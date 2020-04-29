Local history professor compares COVID-19 to Spanish Flu (among other things) in an upcoming book

TERRE HAUT, Ind. (WTHI) - A local college professor is looking back in history as we continue to deal with the coronavirus.

We spoke with Dan Clark, an associate professor of history at Indiana State University.

He's currently writing a book chronicling the history of the university.

The book will dive into several issues the school faced at the beginning of the 20th century. One of the issues includes the Spanish Flu.

Clark says that was a big issue for the school - but nothing like what we are seeing today.

"I mean the Spanish Flu Influenza shut down the university, I mean shut down the normal school for a month in 1918...but you know, that was a big deal. It didn't cause the kind of crisis we are having now," Clark said.

His book is expected to launch in 2021.