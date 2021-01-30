Local history museum is making sure to stay open no matter what

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Museums are struggling to stay open amid the pandemic. Some have closed temporarily while others have limited hours. The Vigo County Historical Society Museum has been struggling since the pandemic hit.

It closed for several months at the start of the pandemic and it was unclear when it would reopen.

According to Wilhelm, the museum reopened in June after closing due to the pandemic. She and the museum staff are working to recover, but the process has been long and difficult.

Executive director Kerri Wilhelm said right now, not many people are walking through the museum doors.

Wilhelm said, "So, it's heartbreaking when we don't have anywhere near the number of people we're used to seeing. This building was obviously built to host a great number of people on a regular basis and we are far below that right now."

The museum is currently open, but it now has restrictions.

There cannot be more than a hundred people inside at a time. Museum hours have also been scaled back.

Wilhelm said both points are contributing to the low visitor numbers.

While Wilhelm said this has not been the best experience, she is thankful for one thing.

She said, "We've been very blessed, and fortunate that we've not had to cut back our staff. So, we've still been here, we're here every day, we're here from 8 to 5:30 or later trying to get the exhibits ready because we know people are going to come back."

That's exactly what Wilhelm said she's preparing for, the future.

Wilhelm said that the future is going to include many historical exhibits and events.

She said she wants to continue to bring history to the Wabash Valley. Wilhelm said, "The exhibits are amazing and we are definitely trying to get that information out there. And as people start to get their vaccines and feel more confident about going out in public we want them to know our doors are open. So please come and see us. We are still here, we are open, and we have so much to teach you."

Wilhelm said she's hoping to be able to teach generations to come.

She also told News 10 the museum is always accepting donations if you would like to help.

If you would like to donate and help the museum you can click here.