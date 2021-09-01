Local historian pushes for more recognition of the first African American woman pilot in the U.S.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Aviator, lobbyist, teacher, and so much more. Those are just a few ways to describe the late Willa Brown Chappell. She called Terre Haute home and she's the first African American woman to earn a pilots license in the United States.

The sky was no limit for Willa Brown Chappell. She graduated from ISU and went on to inspire her peers. Willa Brown Chappell was born in 1906 and lived for 86 years passing in 1992. she earned the distinguished Alum Award in 2009 from Indiana State University, but local historian Dr. Crystal Reynolds says more needs to be done.

"She was a groundbreaker and pioneer in aviation an early Civil Rights Activist and a local Terre Hautean that deserves to be recognized and deserves for people to be aware of her and know about her."

The Vigo County Historical Society and Museum has a small display to honor Willa Brown Chappell. Willa's nephew, David Brown, says she always kept a low profile but now is the time to let her accomplishments be known.

"If you ask a person to name three women in aviation, I think once you get past Bessie Coleman and Amelia Earhart, you may be stuck for that third one."

He says even though Willa was the first African American woman to earn a pilots license in the U.S. and run for the United States Congress, he remembers her as the cool aunt when he was in college.

"Hey, Aunt Willa I'm a little short on funds. They having a big party coming up I would like to go or come home and I'm going to date myself. She would say I'm going to go down to Western Union and I'll send you something. Don't tell your dad."

Dr. Reynolds says there's a long list of achievements and accomplishments that Willa leaves behind, but there are three main things that you should know about her.

"She's fearless, trained the Tuskegee Airmen and people loved her."