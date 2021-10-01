Local high school students get an education in electrofishing

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Most days during the week Kelso creek goes unnoticed as cars pass. Friday morning was different as high schoolers suited up.

Boonville High School student Graci Gossard says, "All day fishing, that seems pretty cool. Me and my dad used to always we always go fishing together. So I thought this could be pretty fun because it's more scientific than fishing in the backyard."

Gossard and her fellow high schoolers waded into Kelso creek. It was there they got an education on electrofishing.

Vincennes University Dean of science, engineering, and mathematics Curt Coffman explains, "We have a backpack electrofisher that puts electrical current into the water. It stuns the fish. We're not trying to kill them. They're stunned, we net them and put them in a bucket of water."

Northeast Dubois student Elizabeth Shepers says, "It was really fun kind of watching the fish just float up. Kind of hard to catch them."

Students slowly walked along the bank of the creek, collecting different types of fish. They went to the bank and checked out every fish they caught. That information goes to the department of natural resources.

Coffman says, "It may give them information again about the changing. If they're seeing a change like we are they may be concerned about that to see if there is habitat loss or something going on with pollution. Maybe idem would want to get involved with."

The day may have started as a good way to get out of the classroom. But for Gossard, it provided a great learning experience.

Gossard says, "It was really cool. It was a really cool thing, it's very fun to do and very interesting too. Like I would definitely do it again if I had the chance."