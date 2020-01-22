Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Local high school students explore, network at trades career fair

A trades career fair was hosted at Shakamak Jr. – Sr. High School on Wednesday. Students from across Greene and Clay counties got to participate.

Posted: Jan 22, 2020 5:52 PM
Posted By: Tilly Marlatt

JASONVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The need for workers in building and construction careers continues to grow.

That’s why educators are working to let students know about options for after high school.

Kenna Slough is the agriculture science and business teacher at Shakamak Junior-Senior High School.

She helped organize a career fair for jobs in trades on Wednesday.

The event was held at Shakamak Jr. – Sr. High School. Shakamak students participated, as well as, students from across Greene and Clay counties.

“This country was founded on skilled labor, and we’re lacking that,” Slough told News 10.

11 trades from the Wabash Valley Building and Construction Trades Council were at the event.

Slough told News 10 the career fair is just as valuable for students as employers.

Shakamak junior Emme Smith said this experience shows students a variety of job opportunities for after graduation.

"A lot of us are told that college is our only option, but it's really neat to see that it's not our only option. There's a lot of trades that anyone can go into,” Smith said. "Everyone is interested in something different, so it's nice to have a variety for everyone.”

Jason Smith represented Heat and Frost Insulators Local 18. He said now is the time for students to pursue trades careers.

“In the next 15 years, we're going to have the most amount of work in the state of Indiana in another 15 years, so it's growing,” Smith said. “There is a demand for apprenticeships and we're always retiring members. We're always looking for the younger members to come in.”

Smith said a student can't go wrong with any of the trades.

"They can make a living. Have no student debt. They can have a good apprenticeship and retire with dignity," Smith said. 

That’s why Slough hosted this event.

"I want to make sure my students are going to have a good living, and they're going to go out there, get a career that they're going to be successful in and this is one of those careers,” Slough said.

For some high school students, today’s event was an opportunity to explore careers. For seniors, they could connect with employers to learn more about beginning an apprenticeship after graduation. 

Slough told News 10 she hopes to extend this opportunity to the community in the future.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Rockville
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
Casey
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
Marshall
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
More mild, with wintry mix coming.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

Image

Alcohol-related deaths on the rise, local recovery center weighs in

Image

Group shifts donations from Australian wildlife to local feline rescue

Image

Paris woman's cause of death ruled hypothermia; case remains under investigation

Image

Investigators believe West Terre Haute fire was intentionally set

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

'We reach out to our neighbor in need and hopefully make a difference,' Community members step up to

Image

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, slightly warmer. High: 37

Image

West Vigo Sullivan wrestling

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans