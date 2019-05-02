Local high school students complete program to help them join the workforce

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The job market for people with disabilities is below 20 percent nationwide.

That's according to local leaders.

That's why one group is working to provide more opportunities, starting with students.

The Covered Bridge Special Education District hosted its 'Senior Banquet' on Thursday.

50 high school seniors were recognized for completing employ and community work skills training.

The program teaches vocational and life skills to students with disabilities.

The goal is to make them hirable after graduation.

"Your employer wants you to show up, they want you to look appropriate, to dress appropriately, to act appropriately, to learn how to fill out applications, resumes," Retta Wilson, the department chairperson for the training program said.

After finishing the program, students received a certificate and a complete resume to use in their job search.