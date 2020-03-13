Local high school reacts to the cancelation of music programs

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - COVID-19 precautions are impacting local music programs - like at Northview High School.

The Indiana State School Music Association, Indiana Percussion Association, and Winter Guard International all announced cancelations for upcoming events.

Student groups have been preparing for contests.

Northview's band director says the students are handling the news well - given the situation.

"The kids are rightful, so very sad to see their season come to an end the way they have. They've worked very hard. Some of them have been doing band or guard for percussion for six or seven years. So it's an end of a chapter for them," Band director Dominic Thompson said.