Local high school marching bands finish their seasons at state finals

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI)- Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis was filled with marching bands from across the state this weekend.

That's for the state marching band finals.

The Pride of the Green from Vincennes Lincoln was one band represnting the Wabash Valley.

The band finished 7th in the Class C state finals.

The Northview Marching Knights finished their season by placing 3rd in the Class B state finals.

Congratulation to everyone!