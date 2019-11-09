INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI)- Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis was filled with marching bands from across the state this weekend.
That's for the state marching band finals.
The Pride of the Green from Vincennes Lincoln was one band represnting the Wabash Valley.
The band finished 7th in the Class C state finals.
The Northview Marching Knights finished their season by placing 3rd in the Class B state finals.
Congratulation to everyone!
Related Content
- Local high school marching bands finish their seasons at state finals
- Area schools prepare for state marching band finals
- South Vermillion High School's band celebrates a state championship
- Local group makes a musical donation to Wabash Vally high school's band program
- Local High School Students go high tech
- Terre Haute North Marching Band gets ready for big competition with March-a-Thon
- Terre Haute Community Bands ends their summer season
- Local pep band set to play on the big stage
- Final outdoor market of the season
- Heavy metal band Megadeth to open Illinois State Fair
Scroll for more content...