Local high school gets funding for it's Early College Program

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)-- Parke Heritage High School is set to receive a chunk of a $7.9 million grant.

That money will go toward the school's Early College Program.

The high school will get $150,000.

It's just one of 15 rural schools that'll get money from the grant.

In the program, students take dual credit or AP courses.

The school can use the money to help teachers get credentials for teaching the courses or even pay for a student's fees.

They're getting this money from a mentor program with the University of Indianapolis called Center of Excellence in Leadership of Learning or C.E.L.L for short.

"It's a really meaningful thing to them. we've already gotten them into classes and they're succeeding and passing those classes before they even realize they have," said Dwight Ashley, principal of Parke Heritage.

The school will get a portion of the money over the next five years.

Meghan Sliz has taken a bunch of dual credit courses.

She told News 10 this grant is investing in student's success.

"Since they (the classes) were harder than your average high school course I'll be better prepared for a college class," said Sliz.