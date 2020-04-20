Local healthcare center hosts 'Quarantinego' - quarantine bingo

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Monday was a great day to enjoy some outside time.

Westridge Healthcare Center in Terre Haute had 'Quarantinego.' What does that mean? It's bingo during the quarantine.

Residents were safely socially distanced.

The facility says this has been a tough time for residents.

"Residents have been a little restless. They've been stuck in quarantine as everybody knows. They've been itching to get out," Angie Coleman, from Westridge said.

Remember - while the stay at home order is in place...you can go outside for activities. You just need to practice social distancing.