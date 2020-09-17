"We can be excited about numbers, but still be cautious..."

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Things in the Hoosier state are slowly starting to open back up, but they aren't quite back to normal.

"I think everyone's trying to wear their mask and social distance and do what they need to do so we can get through all this," Debbie Roman, a Terre Haute Resident said.

She said right now she really only goes out when it's absolutely necessary. Like to the grocery store or work, but when she is out, she said she's safe.

"I always wear my mask. I have seen some people not wearing masks, but for the most part, I think most businesses have signs that say masks are required and most people are complying I think," she said.

Because many Hoosiers, like Roman, are following these guidelines the state has one of the lowest spread rates in the country.

A spread rate is how quickly the virus is spreading from person to person. Roni Elder with the Vigo County Health Department said they're seeing a decline in numbers locally too.

"Our numbers are going down and hopefully they continue to go down," she said. "It does look like Indiana is doing what we need to do and we're on the right path."

Right now, the Vigo County Health Department is waiting for data from Labor Day weekend. Elder said numbers could jump up because of that.

Health officials urge everyone to keep following these guidelines to keep the numbers low. Elder said just because the numbers are down does not mean it is time to get comfortable.