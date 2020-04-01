Clear

Local health expert weighs in on elderly and COVID-19 risks

Among the COVID-19 deaths, many patients are age 60 or older.

Posted: Apr 1, 2020 8:20 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Among the COVID-19 deaths, many patients are age 60 or older.

We spoke with Dr. John Bolinger, chief medical officer at Union Hospital.

Based off what he knows, he says being elderly, in general, does not make you more at risk for the virus. 

However, if you're elderly with chronic conditions, such as lung or heart disease, you are at risk for severe complications. 

Bolinger says the key in staying safe is social distancing. That's because the virus spreads through droplets.

"Every time you sneeze or cough, there's a spray that comes out of your mouth," Bolinger said, "That spray can travel at least six feet, it may be able to travel a little farther than that. If that spray gets in another person's mouth, or nostrils or eyes, they could potentially become infected from it."

Along with social distancing, Bolinger recommends washing your hands often, for at least 20 seconds, with soap and water. 

He also recommends staying home, isolating and avoiding unnecessary travel (especially by plane or ship), creating a barrier between your hands and commonly touched items (such as door knobs, elevator buttons, etc.), using hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol and listening to medical professionals and credible agencies. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 42°
Robinson
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 45°
Rockville
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 38°
Casey
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 44°
Brazil
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 42°
Marshall
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 42°
Mostly Clear & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local health expert weighs in on elderly and COVID-19 risks

Image

Overnight: Mostly clear. Calm. Low: 37°

Image

CODA Begins Sexual Assault Awareness Month Events

Image

Good Samaritan Hospital opens daycare for medical staff

Image

Terre Haute Farmers Market to offer grocery pickup in response to COVID-19

Image

County and City leaders begin "Richland Reacts" to help residents deal with pandemic

Image

ISP emphasized they will enforce Governor Holcomb's stay at home order

Image

Area hospital prepares for increase in COVID-19 cases

Image

Terre Haute Firefighter tests positive to COVID-19

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus