Local health expert weighs in on elderly and COVID-19 risks

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Among the COVID-19 deaths, many patients are age 60 or older.

We spoke with Dr. John Bolinger, chief medical officer at Union Hospital.

Based off what he knows, he says being elderly, in general, does not make you more at risk for the virus.

However, if you're elderly with chronic conditions, such as lung or heart disease, you are at risk for severe complications.

Bolinger says the key in staying safe is social distancing. That's because the virus spreads through droplets.

"Every time you sneeze or cough, there's a spray that comes out of your mouth," Bolinger said, "That spray can travel at least six feet, it may be able to travel a little farther than that. If that spray gets in another person's mouth, or nostrils or eyes, they could potentially become infected from it."

Along with social distancing, Bolinger recommends washing your hands often, for at least 20 seconds, with soap and water.

He also recommends staying home, isolating and avoiding unnecessary travel (especially by plane or ship), creating a barrier between your hands and commonly touched items (such as door knobs, elevator buttons, etc.), using hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol and listening to medical professionals and credible agencies.