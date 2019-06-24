Clear

Local health department starts program to help provide breast milk to mothers and babies in need

The Clark County Health Department has started a milk depot that lets mothers donate extra breast milk to babies who might not get it otherwise.

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - A new program in Clark County, Illinois looking to help mothers and babies is in need of your help.

The health department has started a milk depot.

The milk depot is part of the Western Great Lakes Organization.

The group has multiple milk depots throughout Illinois, Wisconsin, and Minnesota.

The organization must approve donors.

In Clark County, mothers are able to drop off extra breast milk at the health department.

The milk is then stored and shipped off to a processing center.

From there, the milk is sent out to hospitals to help high-risk babies and mothers who can't produce their own breast milk.

Valerie Mullen works at the Clark County Health Department.

She said this is a way to help sure make babies are getting the nutrients they need.

"Those NICU babies that are very imperative to their digestion tract to receive breast milk. It is a living substance, so it carries lots of antibodies that formula doesn't provide," said Mullen.

For information on donating or getting involved, you can follow the links to learn more.

