Local health department looks back on a year of having COVID-19 in its county

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Health departments have a lot of roles outside of handling the pandemic. The Greene County Health Department oversees immunizations, serves as a health advocate, and completes restaurant inspections. However, when the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed almost one year ago things had to evolve.

Most of these services had to be put on hold or adapted.

Health officials told News 10 in-depth restaurant inspections turned into making sure restaurants were following new health protocols, community immunizations were put on hold, and everyone had to work from home.

Now, the health department said most of the services it offered are slowly being re-introduced.

Health officials said, "But we're not quite 100% yet. Because we're still testing, we're still running a vaccination clinic, and right now that has to be the health department's first priority."

The Greene County Health Department said its main focus now continues to be fighting the pandemic.

Greene County got its first case of COVID-19 on March 24 of last year.

As the county health department approaches the year milestone health officials look back on all they had to do.

Shari Lewis with the Greene County Health Department told News 10 before the pandemic hit, they had plans in place to deal with something like this.

Lewis said the plans came from having experience dealing with H1N1.

Lewis said this pandemic wasn't anything like they had to deal with before, so, plans had to quickly change.

Lewis said, "When we got our first case it was devastating. All we could think about is what's next, who's going to be next, what can we do as a health department to help."

What came next was a learning curve for not only the health department but the community as well.

Lewis said suddenly all eyes were on them as they had to help navigate everyone through the pandemic.

Masks became a sense of normalcy., schools and restaurants now had restrictions, and all questions about health were suddenly answered by the health department.

Ultimately Lewis said the health department, along with the community, was able to work through all the problems that popped up.

Lewis said, "The sad thing is that some lives were lost, some people were ill. But the good thing is those who got through it helped others, knew what to do, and it was like a village who shared information."

Lewis said she's proud of her small team and how they have combatted COVID-19.

She told News 10 the hard work isn't over just yet.

Looking ahead to the future the Greene County Health Departments' next goal is making sure everyone is vaccinated.