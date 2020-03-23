Local hair salon donates 100 boxes of gloves for medical workers ahead of forced closure

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Several local businesses will be impacted by the governor's announcement that non-essential businesses need to close.

One of the areas impacted is hair salons.

We talked with the owner of Cache Lauren Salon in Terre Haute.

She says they've canceled all appointments...starting last Friday.

As of right now, the salon plans on resuming appointments on April 7.

While this is not something the stylists want to do, they told us they knew it was for the best.

Stylists at Cache are also helping local healthcare workers.

They dropped off 100 boxes of gloves to donate to local health care facilities.