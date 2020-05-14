Local gym prepares for re-opening, what will look different during your next visit

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Phase three of Indiana's re-opening plan includes getting back to the gym.

While we're still nearly two weeks away from the re-opening, local gyms are already getting prepared.

News 10 reached out to Zach Rodgers, a fitness specialist working at Union Hospital in Terre Haute.

Rodgers says he's excited to welcome back guests when the day finally comes.

"We've been waiting for a couple of weeks. We're at the mercy of the hospital as to what they want...you know, the state lays out guidelines but the hospital gets the ultimate say and so we've been kind of patient respecting their call but yeah, we've been ready for several, several weeks to get back in and get going," Rodgers shared.

According to Rodgers, the gym has not set an official re-opening date. However, this is what we do know.

When the gym does re-open, guidelines will be put into place.

That includes spacing out equipment such as treadmills, cleaning regularly, and making staff wear face masks at all times.

Rodgers tells us that members should try to stay patient as they prepare to re-open.

"We don't have anything confirmed yet but we have a tentative date that we've been told that we can possibly open and it's not too far away. So if you're busy, stay busy. If not, start getting back into something because we're going to get back to a somewhat normal here very soon."