Local gun store plans to leave Illinois due to regulations

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - A local gun shop has posted on Facebook that it intends to leave the State of Illinois due to changes in state regulations.

The Lost Creek Trading Post has been in Marshall, Illinois for 14 1/2 years and now plans to relocate to Indiana in August or September of this year, according to the post on social media.

The business said the Gun Dealer Licensing Act is unreasonable and is cost prohibitive. The post also said as of July 14th, the business wouldn't be able to sell firearms.

"We would like to thank our friends and customers who have supported us over the years. It is sad that because of the lawmakers in Illinois, we are forced to close our store in Marshall," said Lost Creek Trading Post on Facebook.

The business had previously voiced concerns about the regulations.

This is a developing story News 10 will continue to follow.