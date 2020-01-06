Local gun shop to host active shooter classes, following church shooting in Texas

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A recent church shooting in Texas has caused concerns for many of us and that's why a local gun shop is hosting free active shooter classes, specifically to holy spaces.

During the Texas shooting, a man singlehandedly took down the gunman.

Steve Ellis, the owner of Top Guns tell us that's the reason there were not more casualties. It's one of the many reasons he wants churches to be more proactive in these types of threats.

"If we are putting ourselves in a position that there could be an emergency then I feel like it doesn't hurt to take the steps to train ourselves so that we're better prepared to handle that emergency," Ellis explained.

Ellis told News 10 that there has been more interest from the public to participate in firearm training.

"We are going to have people that are evil and much as we would learn CPR or learn to use a fire extinguisher there are several people who have also taken it upon themselves to learn to be able to defend themselves and others," Ellis said.

Top Guns has provided these training classes for years but wanted to reintroduce them with the most recent shooting.

In the class, you will be taught how to identify a threat, determine teams for outside and inside security, and much more.

The training is free and there are multiple dates you can attend.