Local gun shop responds to company stopping sale of AR 15s

On Thursday, News 10 explained the company said it will no longer make AR 15s for consumers.

Posted: Sep 20, 2019 6:30 PM
Posted By: Rondrell Moore

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Gun manufacturer Colt says it's committed to its customers.

This news comes at a time that many people are debating gun regulations.

Colt says the change has to deal with the market. In a statement, the company said it's good sense to follow consumer demand and make adjustments.

News 10 visited Top Guns in Terre Haute on Friday.

CEO Steve Ellis said there are several manufacturers of this weapon. Colt says there's an adequate supply of modern sporting rifles in the market. Ellis said he has no doubt this is a strategic move for Colt. That's because their share of this particular market has dropped.

"I think the major factor is not that Colt didn't make a good product, not that Colt doesn't have a strong name, it's that Colt didn't figure out how to make this product at a better price point," Ellis said.

Colt says it still has military and law enforcement contracts. The company says these contracts are taking up the manufacturing capacity for rifles.

