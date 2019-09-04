Clear
BREAKING NEWS Indiana State Police bomb squad in route to 4th and Ohio Street area, suspicious package reported Full Story

Local gun dealers feeling hardships of gun dealer licensing act in Illinois

Gun dealers in Illinois are dealing with stricter rules when it comes to selling firearms. Dealers must comply with a long list of rules and if they don't, they could face up to a $10,000 fine for each requirement not met.

Posted: Sep 4, 2019 6:25 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - Gun dealers in Illinois are dealing with stricter rules when it comes to selling firearms.

You'll remember the gun dealer licensing act went into effect in July.

It requires dealers to comply with several rules.

That includes submitting an updated security plan and paying $1,500 for a three-year license.

They must also have bars on the windows.

One thing that's caught people's attention is information a dealer must get from someone purchasing a gun.

Dealers must ask buyers a list of questions including their names, address, occupation and why they're purchasing a gun.

Randy Sutton is the owner of Crazyhorse Guns and Archery in Paris, Illinois.

He's spent the last few months finishing paperwork and getting things together so he could re-apply for his license.

Sutton said right now it's just a waiting game to hear if he's been approved.

He said this new law is really putting small businesses in a tough spot.

"The whole list on compliance, I can go through there and in my opinion do a 100 percent compliance and the state can come in and say well my camera systems not what they want, or the bars on the windows they want a different type of bars on the windows. It's just putting an undue burden on the dealers financially and regulatory," said Sutton.

Dealers could face up to a $10,000 fine for each requirement not met.

Sutton does plan to stay in business.

Lost Creek Trading Post in Marshall, Illinois has relocated to Indiana.

The business owners told News 10 they could not afford to keep up with the new laws.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 73°
Areas of Fog
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

Image

Hey Kevin from the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club

Image

PACE working on new building for head start program

Image

Loyal Veterans Battalion set to open a house to help other veterans in need

Image

West Vigo teens get behind the wheel in distracted driving simulator

Image

Local gun dealers feeling hardships of gun dealer licensing act in Illinois

Image

Vigo County School Corporation leaders discuss ILearn results

Image

An inside look at Hulman Center renovations

Image

E-filing now in all 92 counties

Image

Duke Energy works on Terre Haute substation upgrade

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire