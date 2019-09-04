Local gun dealers feeling hardships of gun dealer licensing act in Illinois

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - Gun dealers in Illinois are dealing with stricter rules when it comes to selling firearms.

You'll remember the gun dealer licensing act went into effect in July.

It requires dealers to comply with several rules.

That includes submitting an updated security plan and paying $1,500 for a three-year license.

They must also have bars on the windows.

One thing that's caught people's attention is information a dealer must get from someone purchasing a gun.

Dealers must ask buyers a list of questions including their names, address, occupation and why they're purchasing a gun.

Randy Sutton is the owner of Crazyhorse Guns and Archery in Paris, Illinois.

He's spent the last few months finishing paperwork and getting things together so he could re-apply for his license.

Sutton said right now it's just a waiting game to hear if he's been approved.

He said this new law is really putting small businesses in a tough spot.

"The whole list on compliance, I can go through there and in my opinion do a 100 percent compliance and the state can come in and say well my camera systems not what they want, or the bars on the windows they want a different type of bars on the windows. It's just putting an undue burden on the dealers financially and regulatory," said Sutton.

Dealers could face up to a $10,000 fine for each requirement not met.

Sutton does plan to stay in business.

Lost Creek Trading Post in Marshall, Illinois has relocated to Indiana.

The business owners told News 10 they could not afford to keep up with the new laws.