Local groups work to remove invasive plant species from part of a local park

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Local groups spent Friday morning cleaning of part of a local park.

People were working at Dewey Point, in the Native Garden.

Invasive species have spread into the garden. This kind of clean-up involves stages.

On Friday, there was some plant removal.

There will be more visits that will involve using herbicide.

These invasive plants can quickly create an. eye-sore and destroy native species that are growing.

If you want to learn more about the process or if you want to take part, you can learn more here.