Local groups teaming up for Drug Take Back Day

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Meadows Shopping Center will be a one-stop shop for several needs in the community on Saturday.

Local groups are teaming up as part of Drug Take Back Day.

National statistics point to millions of Americans abusing controlled prescription drugs, the majority of those came from home medicine cabinets of family and friends.

To fight the numbers, Chances and Services For Youth, Terre Haute Police and Drug-Free Vigo County are working together to host a take-back event.

It will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Meadows Shopping Center.

You can drop off unused or expired medications and volunteers will properly dispose of it for free.

Organizers say it's a safe way to make sure drugs don't end up in the wrong hands.

"This is a safe and free way to get rid of those medications," said Kandace Brown, Drug/Alcohol Task Force Coordinator, "and then the community is safer. The temptation has been taken away, those unused products are no longer needed. So we can just take care of those for the families."

In addition to properly disposing of prescription drugs, you can also get rid of important documents with personal information.

Data Management Shredding will also be at the shopping center to help you dispose of papers you no longer need. Organizers say this helps combat potential cases of identity fraud or theft.

Lastly, organizers say the Altrusa Chili Cookoff will be in the same space too. Buying a bowl of chili will help support Altrusa's grant program, which helps out literacy based groups throughout the Wabash Valley.