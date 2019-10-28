Local groups team up for Breast Milk Donation Drive

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local organizations are teaming up to help save babies. The Milk Bank, Regional Hospital, and Vigo County WIC are collecting breast milk.

That's to help care for sick or premature babies across the region.

Monday was the inaugural Breast Milk Donation Drive.

Local women donated their breast milk to the cause.

Here's how it works. Donors are given health screenings and their donations are tested.

The Milk Bank then receives the human milk, pasteurizes, freezes, and distributes it to infants across the region.

The Milk Bank is always looking for new donors. To learn more, click here.