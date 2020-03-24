Local group see an increase in people picking up food for their children

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation and several community partners are making sure children away from school are getting fed.

Like many places, Chances and Services for Youth was a meal site on Monday.

Families stopped by to pick up food.

The organization says there has been an increase in people using this service.

"I think that's what is going to get us through a lot of this, is working together, holding tight, and leaning on those that are there to help," Brandon Halleck told us.

The meal list in Vigo County includes about two dozen locations.

This is for ant child or teen in Vigo County under the age of 18.

