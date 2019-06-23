Local groups participate in amateur radio field day

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two local groups came together over the weekend to test their ham radios.

Members of the Clay County Auxcom and Wabash Valley Amateur Radio Association participated in field day.

Each June, nationwide ham radio operators set up temporary transmitting stations in public places to demonstrate ham radio's science, skill and service.

The event was held at the Cory Fire Department.

Members said it's a good way to get their equipment out and test everything properly.

"And so it really exercises our knowledge about propagation. How our antennas work and that type of thing," said Jay Sotack, Field Day Chairman, WVARA.

The event started Saturday at 2 p.m. and wrapped up Sunday afternoon at 2.