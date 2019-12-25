Clear
Local groups offer holiday grief support to those in need

Dealing with the loss of a loved one is never easy, especially during the holidays. Dealing with the loss of a loved one is never easy, especially during the holidays. The Clay County Bereavement support group is stepping in to help.

Posted: Dec 25, 2019 3:50 PM
Updated: Dec 25, 2019 4:28 PM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Dealing with the loss of a loved one is never easy, especially during the holidays.

The Clay County Bereavement support group is stepping in to help.

It's a group sponsored by the VNA and Hospice of the Wabash Valley.

It offers a support group for parents who have suffered the loss of a child and for anyone dealing with the loss of a loved one. 

According to Susie French, the director of the French Funeral Home, the goal is to let people know they're not alone during this difficult time.

"With help, with friends, with faith, with companionship, just comradery. Sometimes a group get together can be a very comforting thing," said French.

For more information on meeting times and locations for this group, click here. 

