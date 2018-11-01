Local groups learn how to better help those impacted by poverty

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Austin Guoli was one of nearly thirty people at the Salem United Methodist Church in Hillsdale Thursday. Guoli works with troubled youth through ResCare.

"So the kids that we have come from all over Indiana. Most these kids are coming from families living in poverty," said Guoli.

He took part in "Bridges Out of Poverty” training. Purdue Extension Educators like Annette Lawler helps groups better understand the people they serve.

"Looking at how people in the communities can work across class lines to help to build a stronger community for everybody so that people understand wealth, middle class, and poverty and how we can bring those groups together to bridge those gaps," said Lawler.

The program introduces these new concepts. Then participants learn how to put the ideas to work.

"Teaching folks these principles helps them look at how their agency runs, how they work with people, how they can work with people in a better way, and how can you understand your client," said Lawler.

People like Guoli hope to improve the community, one family at a time.

"Gain a better understanding of living poverty to learn what we've got here and go back and help these kids," said Guoli.

This is the second time Vermillion County has hosted the class. If you would like to learn more about this course reach out Vermillion County Purdue Extension for more details.