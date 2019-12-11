Local group works to restore long-abandoned cemetery

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local organization wants to keep a piece of history alive.

They want to restore Chunn Cemetery. You'll find it off of State Road 63 on the Vigo-Vermillion County line.

It's named after the last commanding officer of Fort Harrison in Terre Haute.

Commissioners say it's been abandoned for 75 years. They want to preserve its history.

During a Wednesday meeting, the group talked about how they will do that.

"I want to put it back so it looks like the period it was from...which is 1820 to 1880. We're going to put an iron rod fence in there. We're going to put a flag in there. Going to put a little memorial in there," Vermillion County Commissioner Tim Yocum, said.

The project is paid for by the Wabash Valley Genealogy Society. It is estimated to cost around $5,000 to $7,000.

