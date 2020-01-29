Terre Haute group works to inspire young minds with Innovation meetings

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local organization is inspiring young entrepreneurs. Launch Terre Haute is going straight to high school students through High School Innovation meetings.

The focus is on learning how to solve real-world problems, pursue their ideas, and sharpen the four C's.

Creative thinking

Creativity

Collaboration

Communication

This program is a partnership[ between the Startup Foundation, Vigo County School Corporation, Launch Terre Haute, and IEDC.

Click here to learn more about other events like this one.