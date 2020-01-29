TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local organization is inspiring young entrepreneurs. Launch Terre Haute is going straight to high school students through High School Innovation meetings.
The focus is on learning how to solve real-world problems, pursue their ideas, and sharpen the four C's.
- Creative thinking
- Creativity
- Collaboration
- Communication
This program is a partnership[ between the Startup Foundation, Vigo County School Corporation, Launch Terre Haute, and IEDC.
Click here to learn more about other events like this one.
Related Content
- Terre Haute group works to inspire young minds with Innovation meetings
- Reaching young minds before Preschool
- Group works to help Terre Haute homeless
- Groups meet for networking opportunity in downtown Terre Haute
- Terre Haute hosts swim meet
- Terre Haute group works to reduce package material waste
- Terre Haute group cleans-up holiday trash
- Launch Terre Haute continues series to help inspire creativity
- VCSC Board meets at Terre Haute South
- Terre Haute's 105th Annual Meeting tonight
Scroll for more content...