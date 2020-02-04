Local group works to help the less fortunate with 'Haircut Tuesday'

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A group of people in Terre Haute is helping people with acts of service.

Saint Stephen's Episcopal Church hosts Haircut Tuesday each month. It's for people who do not have homes or are low-income.

They have a barber and hairstylist on-hand. People can also get hygiene items and some clothing.

They are simple things that many people may take for granted but can make a huge difference.

"It can help in terms of employment, it can help...just make you feel better," Volunteer Sandy Bush said. "We had a lady in this morning that had flip flops. So we provided her with a new pair of shoes and socks, so now she doesn't have to worry about the snow that's coming."

The barber and hairstylist donate their time for Haircut Tuesday. They are Mike Cahill from the Riley Barber Shop and Braiden Rains from The Vintage Hair Parlor in Brazil.

It happens on the first Tuesday of the month from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.