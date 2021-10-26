Local group working to fundraise to make improvements to Rea Park

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local group is excited for new additions to come to potentially come to a Terre Haute park.

The Why Make Waves group says they want to promote health and wellness for people in Terre Haute. That's why they told us they are excited about the Rea Park Healthplex proposal.

The plan includes a new health and wellness facility along with new tennis and pickleball courts. The plan also calls for an indoor pool down the road.

The Rea Park clubhouse would also receive a major renovation.

Organizers of the plan told us there's not a timeline for the project. It all depends on how quickly they can raise the money and future meetings.