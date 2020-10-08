Local group working for audible cross-walk in downtown Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local group is hoping for a new audible cross-walk in downtown Terre Haute.

Advocates with the Will Center say 7th and Wabash can be dangerous for people with visual impairments.

That's why they'd like an audible crosswalk - to help people get through the busy intersection.

The Will Center works to create better mobility and accessibility in the community.

The organization is hoping to draw attention to those needs on White Cane Day. It is a national effort to create awareness for people with visual impairments.

You can support the Will Center on White Cane Day. The group will meet next Thursday at 10:15 am. They will be at 7th and Wabash.

If you stop by Federal Coffee that day, the business will donate money from sales to the Will Center.