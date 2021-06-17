Local group to go homeless for a good cause

JASONVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local group is camping out to bring awareness to veteran homelessness.

The American Legion Post 172 in Jasonville plans to sleep outside to raise money for veterans this weekend.

The group says this is the second year for the event. They told us they are happy to get uncomfortable for a good cause.

"Well, we actually have kind of a good time doing it, I hate to say. But it's for such a good cause," LuAnn McDonald told us.

Last year, they raised over $2,000. The group will be outside on the evening of June 19.