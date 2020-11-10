Local group that keeps kids fed needs your help for the holidays

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local food program could still use your support.

The Clay County Youth Food Delivery Program feeds children throughout the year.

That includes the holidays.

The group's Christmas delivery order costs about $40,000.

There have been a couple of grants, but it is still around $25,000 short. Organizers say every donation makes a difference.

If you can make a donation there are several ways you can reach out.

Email: clayyouthfoodprogram@gmail.com

Facebook: Clay County Youth Food Delivery Program

Call and leave a message at the YMCA: 812-442-6761

By mail: Clay County YMCA, 225 E Kruzan St, Brazil, IN 47834, marked: Youth Food Program