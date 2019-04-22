Local group that helps kids get new shoes honored

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local club was honored for helping children put their best foot forward.

On Monday, Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett proclaimed this entire week as 'Terre Haute Women's Club Shoe Bus Week.'

The way the club works is members visit schools in our community each week.

After that, they help kindergartners through 12th graders replace their old shoes, that may be falling apart.

The club has been in operation since 1971.