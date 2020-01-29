Vigo County group takes part in National Day of Prayer

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Around the country, people are gathering to pray, take action, and resist a policy they say is inhumane.

National Day of Prayer promotes support for immigration and asylum seekers in the United States.

Saint Ben's Immigrant Refugee Focus Group, the Sisters of Providence, and others make up the Wabash Valley's Interfaith Coalition.

Their goal is getting rid of anti-asylum policies.

Learn more here.