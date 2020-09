TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Even though the annual Labor Day parade did not happen, a local group still wanted to show their support for workers.

Local Democrats in the valley gathered in their cars to recognize the holiday.

The group drove the traditional parade route instead of walking it.

The car parade ended at Fairbanks Park in Terre Haute.

Organizers tell us they just wanted to show their support to the working men and women in the Wabash Valley.